Good Sports makes sizable donation to the CPS SCORE! initiative

U.S. Women’s National Team member, Christen Press, stopped by the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the awesome donation that the Good Sports organization is making to the CPS SCORE! initiative. CPS SCORE! stands for Sports Can Open Roads to Excellence and efforts to increase academic performance, decrease violence, strengthen communities and give all students equal opportunity to excel in sports. Come meet Christen Press at the donation celebration on Saturday, June 3rd 9:30-10:45a at Hanson Stadium.