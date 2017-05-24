Budget Director Mick Mulvaney holds up a copy of President Donald Trump's proposed fiscal 2018 federal budget as he speaks to members of the media in the Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
CNNMoney Senior Writer Jeanne Sahadi: “The budget has been criticized by both sides for being too optimistic on economic growth”
President Trump has proposed a full budget, which will call on Congress to spend $4.1 trillion. Some of that will be reallocated, and some will be cut from important programs for the poor. CNNMoney Senior Writer Jeanne Sahadi explains how that would – and wouldn’t – work, though details on the budget are still being ironed out.