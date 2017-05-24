× CNNMoney Senior Writer Jeanne Sahadi: “The budget has been criticized by both sides for being too optimistic on economic growth”

President Trump has proposed a full budget, which will call on Congress to spend $4.1 trillion. Some of that will be reallocated, and some will be cut from important programs for the poor. CNNMoney Senior Writer Jeanne Sahadi explains how that would – and wouldn’t – work, though details on the budget are still being ironed out.