× Chicago Native and Director of the Cult Classic, Super Troopers, Jay Chandrasekhar

So you have an idea for a movie which basically revolves around you and your friends drinking beer and making pranks…or should I say shenanigans? If you are one of the gazillions of fans of the cult classic, Super Troopers, you know what I mean. On this episode of The Celebrity Dinner Party with Elysabeth Alfano, actor, writer, author, stand-up comedian, and Super Troopers director, Jay Chandrasekhar, joins me at my kitchen table. As Super Troopers celebrates its 15th year, Jay has come out with a new book, Mustache Shenanigan: Making Super Troopers and Other Adventures in Comedy.

In addition to Super Troopers, Jay has directed The Dukes of Hazzard, starring Burt Reynolds and Jessica Simpson, episodes of Psych and Arrested Development, and several movies, such as Beerfest and Club Dread, which he created with members of the Broken Lizard comedy troupe, an improv group he started in college.

Grab a beer and listen in or watch. Jay and I dish on his creative process, the stories behind Super Troopers and his unexpected, blow-up fights with his all-time hero, Burt Reynolds. For more information, visit http://TheDinnerParty.tv/podcast .

