× Chicago Children’s Theatre’s Frank Maugeri: “Our theater is focused on creating a safe environment for children to express themselves boldly and bravely”

The great Chicago artist Frank Maugeri, the Community Programs Artistic Director for the Chicago Children’s Theatre, joins Justin to talk about his great career in Chicago theater, his work at the Redmoon Theater, the new season of the Chicago Children’s Theatre, their new home, The Station at 100 S. Racine Ave. on the Near West Side, the transformation taking place in the West Loop, the importance of the company being entrenched in a neighborhood and the other projects he’s going to be working on down the road.

