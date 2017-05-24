× Author and Northwestern professor Laura Kipnis wants to know what is wrong with the new generation of feminism

Author and Northwestern professor Laura Kipnis joins Justin to discuss her new book, “Unwanted Advances: Sexual Paranoia Comes to Campus.” Laura talks about what moved her to get involved in writing about sexual politics on college campuses, the myths surrounding professor-student dating, the shift in the sexual culture on campus, the expansion of Title IX, the need for public discussion on what is now being called “sexual assault,” the idea of generational feminism and being a left-wing feminist who is championed by the right.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio