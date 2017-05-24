Associated Bank Market Outlook: 5/24/17
On May 24, 2017 Steve Grzanich shares today’s potential market drivers:
- US National Association of Realtors releases their monthly existing home sales numbers for April
- US Federal Finance Alliance publishes its monthly and quarterly housing price index for March and Q1
- State of the Cities reports on city trends
- Forbes published its “Global 2000” (the list of the 2000 most powerful companies)
- Congressional Budget Office is expected to release the score of the American Health Care Act for 2017
- Tiffany Jewelers, Guess, HP, William Sonoma, Lowes and Advanced Auto Parts release earnings today