Associated Bank Market Outlook: 5/24/17

On May 24, 2017 Steve Grzanich shares today’s potential market drivers:

  • US National Association of Realtors releases their monthly existing home sales numbers for April
  • US Federal Finance Alliance publishes its monthly and quarterly housing price index for March and Q1
  • State of the Cities reports on city trends
  • Forbes published its “Global 2000” (the list of the 2000 most powerful companies)
  • Congressional Budget Office is expected to release the score of the American Health Care Act for 2017
  • Tiffany Jewelers, Guess, HP, William Sonoma, Lowes and Advanced Auto Parts release earnings today

 