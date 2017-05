× [Anthony] Rizzos Cereal Creator Ty Ballou: “The one that got us on the map was [Doug] Flutie Flakes”

PLB Sports Owner Ty Ballou shares with John what inspired him to start a line of snacks named after famous athletes, like Reggie Bars and Omar Vizquel salsa. Now, Jewel-Osco sells Rizzos, Grandpa Rossy Crunch and Zorilla Crunch, all cereals created by PLB Sports.