Wintrust Business Lunch 5/23/17: Presidential Budget, Rock & Roll Hotels & One Summer Chicago

The focus for the markets today was the release of President Trump’s budget. Steve sorted through the details of the financial plan with Jon Najarian and noted the subdued impact it had on the market. Andrew Herrmann followed up by taking a step back in time to the Rock & Roll Days Inn where all the legendary rockers stayed before they were big, Jill Gonzalez shared the best states to find a summer job, and the One Summer Chicago is helping get Chicago to the top of that list. Steve discussed the all day initiative WGN is promoting and chatted with Melissa Young about the partnership the National Initiatives of Poverty and Economic Opportunity for the Heartland Alliance has with the One Summer Chicago Program.