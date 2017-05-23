Video: The Beat visits RJ’s Eatery in Lindenhurst for Hometown Voices

Posted 2:23 PM, May 23, 2017, by , Updated at 02:17PM, May 23, 2017

Mark Carman, Harry Teinowitz, and Adam Hoge discuss whether Adam is responsible for Mitch Trubisky’s high draft day price. Allstate agent Priscilla Callens talks about her work with the Open Arms Mission and presents a check to the Lake County food pantry.

