× Top Five@5 (5/23/17): New rules for NFL celebrations, Sen. Al Franken dishes, and more…

Top Five@5 for Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017:

Sen. Bernie Sanders slams President Trump’s budget proposal, Sen. Al Franken shares some Capitol Hill gossip with USA Today, Commissioner Roger Goodell announces relaxed celebration rules for the NFL, the 13th season of The Bachelorette kicks off with some unusual antics, and Sir Roger Moore is remembered.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3357371/3357371_2017-05-23-204811.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

