Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Top Five@5 (5/23/17): New rules for NFL celebrations, Sen. Al Franken dishes, and more…

Posted 5:20 PM, May 23, 2017, by , Updated at 12:27PM, May 24, 2017

26 Jan 1986: The Chicago Bears celebrate after defensive lineman William Perry scores a touchdown during Super Bowl XX against the New England Patriots at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Bears won the game, 46-10. (Getty)

Top Five@5 for Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017:

Sen. Bernie Sanders slams President Trump’s budget proposal, Sen. Al Franken shares some Capitol Hill gossip with USA Today, Commissioner Roger Goodell announces relaxed celebration rules for the NFL, the 13th season of The Bachelorette kicks off with some unusual antics, and Sir Roger Moore is remembered.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​