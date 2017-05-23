× The Opening Bell 5/23/17: Chicago is The Best Restaurant City in the US

After becoming the new home to the James Beard Awards, the hub for the National Restaurant Association Show, and cooking up some of the best food in the world, it makes sense that Condé Nast named Chicago as the best restaurant city in the country. Steve touched on all of this with Doug Roth (President & Founder of Playground Hospitality) and Ralph Brennan (Owner of Brennan’s in New Orleans). Steve then checked in with the founder and CEO of Invite Education, John Hupalo on the graduation season after the National Retail Federation reported an expected $5.6 billion that will be spent on gifting to those graduating.