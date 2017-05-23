× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.23.17: Understanding the cause for a Naperville teen’s suicide, a city native remembers Manchester, helping kids get jobs

Today, John sits down with Stacy St. Clair, the Chicago Tribune reporter who investigated the suicide of a Naperville teen, after the teen was threatened of being registered as a sex offender. Listeners try to understand what could have caused him take his life. Then, Chicago Tribune Arts and Entertainment Critic Chris Jones tells us about his life growing up in Manchester, where a terror attack took place Monday night. Finally, Don Cooke of the McCormick Foundation explains how One Summer Chicago 2017 will help those ages 14-24 find jobs. Donate to that cause here or call 800-931-5707.