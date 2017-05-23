× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 5-23-17

We have another exceptional show for you this evening! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin welcomes Skills for Chicagoland’s Future CEO Marie Lynch to discuss their 2016 job placements numbers, the “access gap” and other issues surrounding unemployment and underemployment in Chicago, we explore Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood through a new WTTW documentary, Ron Burke, the Executive Director of the Active Transportation Alliance gets us prepared for this weekend’s MB Bike the Drive, we learn about the One Summer Chicago initiative which provides 31,000 jobs, internships and other meaningful experiences for youth ages 14-24 and since it’s Tuesday, comedian Robyn Scott joins The Download Nation to complain about The Worst things in society…for prizes!

