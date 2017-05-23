Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

The contestants on “The Bachelorette” take their antics to a whole new level

Posted 4:46 PM, May 23, 2017

Roe Conn is the Master of Ceremonies during the News or Ruse segment.

Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes lead Judy Pielach, Violeta Podrumedic, and Kevin Powell in a discussion about the antics on display by the contestants on this season of ABC’s “The Bachelorette.” For the 13th season, ABC made news by picking Rachel Lindsay be the first black “Bachelorette.”

