× The Carry Out 5-23-17: “A new study says the average cost for a wedding in Chicago is $60,000, but I’d rather send my son to college for half a semester”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the Illinois Senate Democrats passing a balanced budget, the Trump administration releasing more information about their budget proposal, a new study saying the average cost of a wedding in Chicago is $60,000, Katy Perry telling us why she’s fighting with Taylor Swift, the Cubs taking on the Giants, the Sox playing the D-Backs, the Chicago Bears beginning their OTA’s, the Nashville Predators making the Stanley Cup Finals and the FCC not taking action against Stephen Colbert over a controversial Donald Trump joke.

