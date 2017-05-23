The Carry Out 5-23-17: “A new study says the average cost for a wedding in Chicago is $60,000, but I’d rather send my son to college for half a semester”

Posted 11:53 PM, May 23, 2017, by , Updated at 11:52PM, May 23, 2017

Groom and a best men looking at the bride

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the Illinois Senate Democrats passing a balanced budget, the Trump administration releasing more information about their budget proposal, a new study saying the average cost of a wedding in Chicago is $60,000, Katy Perry telling us why she’s fighting with Taylor Swift, the Cubs taking on the Giants, the Sox playing the D-Backs, the Chicago Bears beginning their OTA’s, the Nashville Predators making the Stanley Cup Finals and the FCC not taking action against Stephen Colbert over a controversial Donald Trump joke.

