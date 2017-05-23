× The Carry Out 5-22-17: “President Trump is pushing for peace by getting all the countries in the Middle East together to get into a war against Iran”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include multiple fatalities being reported after an explosion in Manchester after an Ariana Grande concert, President Trump visiting the Middle East, North Korea and Iran saying they are ready to test ballistic missiles, three White House staffers being identified as the source for White House leaks, former NSA adviser Michael Flynn planning on pleading the 5th at any testimony in front of the Senate, a local lawyer is auctioning off a bag of moon dust, a new study saying climate change is affecting Chicago trees, the Chicago Cubs taking on the Giants at Wrigley, the White Sox taking the series from the Mariners in Seattle, the Sox also acquiring Luis Robert, OTA’s starting for the Bears this week, the Cavs losing to the Celtics, the Warriors looking to sweep, the Nashville Predators hoping to finish off Anaheim and Bobby Moynihan, Vanessa Bayer and Shasheer Zamata leaving Saturday Night Live.

