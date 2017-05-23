× The 606 could be getting bathrooms at trail’s far west end

LOGAN SQUARE — The 606’s Bloomingdale Trail could finally get designated bathrooms courtesy of a gym at the trail’s west end.

McCormick Tribune YMCA, 1834 N. Lawndale Ave., is planning to build two public bathrooms specifically for trail users, as well as a two-story, 13,000-square-foot addition that will house two pools, two multipurpose rooms and a family locker room.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

The bathrooms are a requirement included in an ordinance introduced by Mayor Rahm Emanuel tied to the sale of city-owned land to the YMCA.

Click to listen:

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3357307/3357307_2017-05-23-183107.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3770.mp3