The 606 could be getting bathrooms at trail’s far west end
LOGAN SQUARE — The 606’s Bloomingdale Trail could finally get designated bathrooms courtesy of a gym at the trail’s west end.
McCormick Tribune YMCA, 1834 N. Lawndale Ave., is planning to build two public bathrooms specifically for trail users, as well as a two-story, 13,000-square-foot addition that will house two pools, two multipurpose rooms and a family locker room.
The bathrooms are a requirement included in an ordinance introduced by Mayor Rahm Emanuel tied to the sale of city-owned land to the YMCA.
