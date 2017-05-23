#TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Ashley Esqueda: Facebook controlling video content

Facebook logos are pictured on the screens of a smartphone (R), and a laptop computer, in central London on November 21, 2016. (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

It’s Tech Tuesday! This week, Bill and Wendy are joined by CNET TV Senior Editor, Ashley Esqueda! The group talks about Facebook controlling content in video, a lonely penguin looking for a date, and much more.

 

 

The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.