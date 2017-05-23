× #TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Ashley Esqueda: Facebook controlling video content

It’s Tech Tuesday! This week, Bill and Wendy are joined by CNET TV Senior Editor, Ashley Esqueda! The group talks about Facebook controlling content in video, a lonely penguin looking for a date, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.