Today was all about One Summer Chicago 2017, a McCormick Foundation Fund! GO ONLINE AT ONE SUMMER CHICAGO DOT ORG SLASH DONATE OR BY PHONE, CALL 800-931- 5707 to donate! We also covered the unfortunate events in Manchester. And in the world of sports, we spoke with Patrick Kane about the day he was drafted and if he’s watching the playoffs while 2x Indy 500 Champion Juan Pablo Montoya joined us in-studio.