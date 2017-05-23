English actor Roger Moore, downs a Martini, 17th July 1968. Moore has recently been awarded his second Bravo Otto award for most popular television actor, by German magazine Bravo, for his mystery spy thriller television series, 'The Saint'. (Photo by Peter Ruck/BIPs/Getty Images)
Remembering Roger Moore with the founder of the Ian Fleming Foundation
The co-founder of the Ian Fleming Foundation Doug Redenius joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes with a retrospective on the life of 007 star Roger Moore.