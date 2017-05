× Pretty Late’s Music Monday with Chicago’s Own – Local Motive

Local Chicago group – Local Motive joins us to play a couple songs. Be sure to pick up their newest album “Grams” right HERE.

Listen to the podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti?



FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael for guest info and inquires:

TWITTER