× Meet the 12-year-old behind the “clean teeth” Zollipop empire, Alina Morse

12-year-old Alina Morse, a fifth grader at Scotch Elementary School in Wolverine Lake, Michigan, started the company her own candy company when she was seven and sells her flagship “clean teeth” Zollipops across the United States, Canada, and China. She joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about the inspiration behind her brand and the lessons she has learned along the way to being named #4 on CNBC’s list of “8 Young Entrepreneurs Making Serious Money.”

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3357374/3357374_2017-05-23-205314.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

