Meet Kevin Powell at RedLine Athletics Grand Opening in Buffalo Grove on June 9th

Meet sports announcer Kevin Powell at the Grand Opening of RedLine Athletics in Buffalo Grove on Friday, June 9 from 3pm to 7pm!

At the Grand Opening, enjoy special demonstrations, free club memberships, huge discount offers, food and prizes on Friday, June 9 from 2pm – 7pm and Saturday, June 10 from 9am – 4pm.

Register for the Grand Opening and receive free RedLine gear upon arrival.

RedLine Athletics is the first and only facility of its type in Illinois that has a scientifically-designed program used by colleges and professional sports teams called Fusionetics, which helps athletes avoid injuries.

This training center is 10,900 square feet including a high intensity speed and agility training area along with a batting cage, a basketball/volleyball court for skill development sessions and private lessons, two golf simulators and Ninja style exercise equipment. Customized training can be developed for nearly every sport. Take your child – or yourself – to the next level.

RedLine Athletics is located at 1455 W. Busch Parkway in Buffalo Grove, just west of Milwaukee Avenue and one stop light north of Deerfield Road in The Corporate Grove.