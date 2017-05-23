× Live from Springfield! Representative Martwick discusses what’s happening in the political sphere, New Music Monday with “Local Motive”, Animal Expert Steve Dale and more! | Full Show (May 22nd)

Tonight on Pretty Late, Patti is Live from Springfield! We welcome on Comedian Paul Farahvar to ride side car – We also welcome on Rep. Rob Martwick to go over the latest political news as well as what’s going on down in Springfield. Then, local Chicago group – Local Motive joins us to play a couple songs. Be sure to pick up their newest album “Grams” right HERE. Next up, Animal expert Steve Dale joins us live to discuss the recent news surrounding Elephant’s being removed from the circus and the crushing of a person by the same elephant they were hunting. He sticks around to add his insight to the Trump/Melania hand slap that happened earlier today… All this and more on Pretty Late!

Listen to the podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti?



FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael for guest info and inquires:

TWITTER