Just in time for Memorial Day: Paulina Market has all the answers for a perfect cookout

The Meat Heads from Paulina Market, Bill Begale(Owner) and Andy the Butcher join Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to answer some questions about cooking meat and help Roe plan the perfect Memorial Day cookout with an assortment of smoked meats.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3357787/3357787_2017-05-24-194927.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

