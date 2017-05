× “It ain’t pretty, but it’s real”: Legendary Chicago investigative reporter John Drummond

Dave Hoekstra visits with legendary Chicago reporter John “Bulldog” Drummond, who talks about his long career at WBBM-TV, cutting his teeth amidst local and national political tension in 1968, working with controversial talker Howard Miller and how his firing opened up the #1 ratings spot for Wally Phillips at WGN, how differences in revenue and reporting have changed television news over the years and more.