How can communities create their own opportunities for change?

WTTW Producer Dan Andries, Community Engagement Director Jessica Lawson and Digital Content Producer Jessica Pupovac join Justin to talk about the WTTW documentary, “My Neighborhood: Pilsen.” Dan, Jessica and Jessica talk about why WTTW created a documentary about Pilsen, how this documentary tells the story of Pilsen that hasn’t been told before, the reaction to the documentary from people in the community, the history of community activism in Pilsen,the importance of learning about a community from the people that live there and what neighborhood they hope to explore next.

