Enjoy the spectacular views while riding your bike on a car-free Lake Shore Drive this weekend

Ron Burke, Executive Director of the Active Transportation Alliance joins Justin to discuss this weekend’s MB Bike the Drive event. Ron also talks about bike safety, protected bike lanes, Chicago’s bike share program and the effort to make the Lakefront Trail less congested by creating separate paths for cyclists and joggers.

