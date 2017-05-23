ALSIP, IL - JULY 09: Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart holds a press conference at Burr Oak Cemetery July 9, 2009 in Alsip, Illinois. Police suspect upwards to 300 graves could have been dug up in the historic cemetery over the last several years and the bodies dumped in the back of the cemetery so the graves could be resold by the cemetery management. Blues music legend Willie Dixon and civil rights figure Emmett Till are among those buried in the suburban Chicago cemetery. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart: ‘Half the inmates shouldn’t be here’
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart joins The Steve Cochran Show to talk about the 60 Minutes piece that ran on Sunday. He also discussed his City Club of Chicago speech, which addressed the need for cyber security.