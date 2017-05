× Bill and Wendy Full Show 05-23-17

Today’s guests include Ashley Esqueda, Mary Ellen Messner, and Mike Toomey. Bill and Wendy talk summer jobs, technology, best James Bonds, Melania slapping President Trump’s hand away, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.