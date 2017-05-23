× Allstate Kid of the week: Avery M.

Avery M. is our awesome Allstate ‘Kid of the Week.’ He is a 9-year-old 4th grader that adores books and is intrigued with all things science and engineering. When he’s not reading, coding or building something, he’s swimming. He has participated in Chicago Public Library’s Summer Learning Challenge since he was 5 years old at the Greater Grand Crossing branch. In 2015, Mayor Emanuel invited him to a press conference celebrating CPL as the only Library ever to win an excellence award from the National Summer Learning Association. That summer alone, Avery had read over 200 books — about 3,000 minutes — as part of the program.