× What is stopping qualified workers from getting jobs?

Marie Trzupek Lynch, President and CEO, Skills for Chicagoland’s Future, joins Justin to discuss the “access gap” and other issues surrounding unemployment and underemployment in Chicago. Marie talks about Illinois leading the nation in African-American unemployment, the importance of cultivating networks and using technology to find a job, the role of the private sector when it comes to unemployment, the challenge of finding the right talent to fill positions and how to get employers interested in getting rid of the “access gap.”

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio