× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/22/17: Rompers for Men, The AUDL, & Facebook

Jim Dalke and Will Flanagan cover all things innovation – serious and seemingly silly. Steve and the Chicago Inno guys talked about one of those silly innovations, but maybe note when the company has crowd funded over $300,000. Steve then chatted about the American Ultimate Disc League with the league’s Commissioner Steve Gordon about his team, the Chicago Wildfire, and how their sport is growing, and Randi Shaffer joined Steve to talk about the weekend’s social media stories.