× Why Gen. Michael Flynn pleading the 5th means he could face contempt charges

Former Assistant United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois Mike Monico joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about why former President Trump’s former national security adviser Gen. Michael Flynn is refusing to comply with a Senate intelligence committee subpoena and whether or not Flynn will be held in contempt, possibly facing arrest.

