Why Gen. Michael Flynn pleading the 5th means he could face contempt charges

Posted 10:57 PM, May 22, 2017, by

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 10: National Security Adviser Michael Flynn sits before U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold a joint press conference at the White House on February 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. The two answered questions from American and Japanese press. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Former Assistant United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois Mike Monico joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about why former President Trump’s former national security adviser Gen. Michael Flynn is refusing to comply with a Senate intelligence committee subpoena and whether or not Flynn will be held in contempt, possibly facing arrest.

