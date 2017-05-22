× WGN Radio Walk of Fame: Vince Lloyd

Vince Lloyd’s nephew, Mark Skaff, joined The Steve Cochran Show to talk about his uncle being included in the 2017 WGN Radio Walk of Fame class. As sports announcer on WGN TV and radio from 1949 to 1987, Vince Lloyd was respected for his versatility in the broadcast booth.

Lloyd worked with Jack Brickhouse on Chicago Cubs and White Sox telecasts, covered DePaul basketball, pro-wrestling, Chicago Bears and Big Ten football and was the voice of the Chicago Bulls for eight years. However, Lloyd, referred to as “The Voice of Summer” and “The Voice for All Seasons”, is best known for 23 years of Chicago Cubs radio broadcasts with Lou Boudreau. Lloyd’s deep distinctive baritone gave vivid play descriptions that were always straightforward, concise and grammatically correct. “Holy mackerel!” was Lloyd’s signature home run call. Career highlights included his 1961 interview with President John F. Kennedy, the first time a president was interviewed on live TV at a baseball game, and broadcasting Sandy Koufax’s perfect game in 1965. Vince Lloyd passed away on July 3, 2003.