WGN Radio Theatre #182: Dimension X, This Is Your FBI & Fibber Mcgee & Molly

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on May 21, 2017. First, a classic episode of “Dimension X: Knock” with Arnold Moss. (05-06-50). Next we have: “This Is Your FBI: The Big Guy” with Stacy Harris. (05-14-48). For our final episode of the night we have: “Fibber Mcgee & Molly: Fibber’s Home Movies.” (02-17-42).

