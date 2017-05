× Vic Pascucci from Lightbank: No-nonsense approach to venture capital

Lightbank Managing Partner Vic Pascucci joined Scott in the Allstate Showcase Studio to talk about the Lightbank origin story, the company’s impact on Chicago and how different it is to be centered in Chicago versus either of the coasts. Oh, and VP IV, aka Vic Jr. is following in his father’s entrepreneurial footsteps; check him on out on VictorTV!