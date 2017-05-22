Top Five@5 (5/22/17): President Trump lands in Israel, David Ross surprises himself, and more…

Posted 11:19 PM, May 22, 2017

US President Donald Trump (R) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are seen upon Trump's arrival at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv on May 22, 2017, as part of his first trip overseas. (JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

Top Five@5 for Monday, May 22nd, 2017:

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet in Israel, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is surprised by the lack of protests in Saudia Arabia, World Series Champion David Ross is amazed at his success on Dancing With The Stars, Toby Keith performs in Saudi Arabia, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson makes a big announcement on Saturday Night Live.

