× Top Five@5 (5/22/17): President Trump lands in Israel, David Ross surprises himself, and more…

Top Five@5 for Monday, May 22nd, 2017:

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet in Israel, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is surprised by the lack of protests in Saudia Arabia, World Series Champion David Ross is amazed at his success on Dancing With The Stars, Toby Keith performs in Saudi Arabia, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson makes a big announcement on Saturday Night Live.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3356959/3356959_2017-05-22-210559.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

