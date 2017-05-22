× The Opening Bell 5/22/17: Bunker Labs Turns Veterans into Entrepreneurs

Transitions back into society from serving time in the military is said to be very difficult. That transition can be much smoother if there is company waiting to help transition veteran’s homecoming into entrepreneurial success. Steve sat down with Bunker Labs CEO, Tod Connor to talk about how the non-for-profit is leading the way for those having continued success after serving time in the military. Steve then checked in on the updating of Chicago’s skyline with AJ LaTrace (Editor at Curbed Chicago) discussing the new Vista Tower, West Loop and other construction plans.