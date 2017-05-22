× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.22.17: Unfortunate Access Hollywood footage, SNL 42, Trump family compassion

Billy Bush expressed regret in regard to tape released by Access Hollywood late last year. He played along with President Trump when video was leaked of the president proudly describing his acts of sexual assault. Listeners weigh in passionately. “Saturday Night Live” has ended its 42nd season, and John calls upon New York Times Media Critic James Poniewozik to remember their most and least liked sketches. Finally, ABC News Correspondent Jordana Miller joins from Jerusalem, to explain what the President has accomplished on his first foreign trip.