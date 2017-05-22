× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 5-22-17

We have another great show to get this week started! On tonight’s episode of The Download, political analysts Chris Robling and Tracy Sefl break down President Trump’s first trip abroad, K. Sujata, President and CEO for the Chicago Foundation for Women, discusses her career being an advocate for women and girls, the hilarious Jon Glaser tells us about the new season of his Adult Swim show, “Neon Joe: Werewolf Hunter,” Ross Outten of the Greater Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce tells us about “Malt Row” and what’s going on in the city for Chicago Craft Beer Week and we end the show in Studio 435 with some live music courtesy of the great Chicago bluesman Ronnie Baker Brooks!

