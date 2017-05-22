× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (05/22/17): Proof of media’s lopsided coverage of President Trump, IL school funding problems, and Kasso’s hot dogs

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 61 (05/22/17): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune editorial board member Kristen McQueary for a discussion about the best place to get hot dogs, the discrepancies between how school districts in Illinois are funded, and why the formula for determining school funding should be adjusted to fairly fund education in the Land of Lincoln. Also this week, co-founder of Real Clear Politics Tom Bevan talks about a new media study out of Harvard that finds a stark media bias against President Trump, what the future of journalism means for the future of democracy, and why former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice thinks the nation needs a unifying effort to heal a growing divide.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3356788/3356788_2017-05-22-132528.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D4194.mp3

