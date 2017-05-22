× The Beat Full Show (5/21/17): Is Kaepernick’s protest rep keeping him from getting a job?

Mark Carman, Harry Teinowitz and Jarrett Payton bring you the Sunday edition of The Beat: Colin Kaepernick is still a free agent despite some lesser quality quarterbacks landing on NFL squads this offseason, which raises the question of how much his history of protesting has to do with teams shying away; Carm gauges everyone’s interest in the NBA playoffs and the guys talk about the state of the league as ‘super teams’ the Cavs and Warriors continue to dominate; we weigh the legitimacy of the Cubs postponing Saturday’s game after some push back from Brewers management; Milwaukee IF Eric Sogard’s young daughter reacts to a Brewers loss in adorable fashion, and more.