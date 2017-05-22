× Take a thirst-quenching trip to Malt Row for Chicago Craft Beer Week

It’s Craft Beer Week in Chicago and Justin chats with Ross Outten of the Greater Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce about the establishment of “Malt Row” which officially recognizes Ravenswood as home to Chicago’s greatest concentration of microbreweries. Why not take a ride on the Brown Line and grab a drink from some of the great spots including Half Acre, Band of Bohemia, Spiteful Brewing, Dovetail Brewing, Empirical Brewery, KOVAL and Begyle Brewing?

