Steve Cochran Full Show 05.22.17: Knee sleeves

Today, we aimed to solve a very tough topic…what time is too early to put on your pajamas? Also, we learned that Steve Cochran wears knee sleeves as leg warmers. Dean Richards talks Cher/Celine and we recognize 2 WGN Radio Walk of Famers. Dr. Kevin Most and Steve Grzanich delve into how robots are taking over our medical care and Ryan Nobles makes sense of what our President is up to on his trip.