Second City veteran Jon Glaser is Neon Joe: Werewolf Hunter

The hilarious Jon Glaser joins Justin to chat about the 2nd season premiere of his Adult Swim series, “Neon Joe: Werewolf Hunter.” Jon talks about how the series was born after a comedy bit during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon, the pilot of the show being patterned after “Jaws,” the approach they used for writing the series, the relationship he has with Adult Swim and his show next week in Chicago at Thalia Hall.

