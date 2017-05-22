× One “damn fine” podcast! “Elton Jim” breaks out the cherry pie to celebrate the return of one of TV’s best and influential programs ever — “Twin Peaks.”

In this 53nd episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano, celebrates the return of one of his favorite TV show ever — the 1990 phenomenon from David Lynch, “Twin Peaks.” As the show returns more than 25 years later with new episodes on Showtime, “Elton Jim” recalls how he was mesmerized when he saw it on its debut night. The show has gone on to influence a generation of other shows like “Lost,” “True Detective,” “Fargo,” “Breaking Bad,” “The X-Files,” “Mad Men,” “The Sopranos” and many many others. But there is only one “Twin Peaks.” Hear Jim and Emily Armanetti explain why, and Jim even reveals his Twin Peaks “address.” Remember, the owls are not what they seem…