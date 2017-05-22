× No Coast Cinema Ep. 2 | Nate Waters & K.R. Brooks, Into The Void Films

Welcome to episode 2 of No Coast Cinema, your guide to cinema here in Chicago and around the world!

This week Tom and Conor sit down with Nate Waters and K.R. Brooks of Into The Void Films. Both veterans of filmmaking, Nate and K.R. talk about their experiences working on sets, the formation of Into The Void Films and their mutual love of horror films.

Plus, they look at the reasons behind the financial failure “Ghost In The Shell”, the updated Academy rules for Animated Features and discuss the recent renaissance of the horror genre.