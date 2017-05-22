× No Coast Cinema Ep. 1 | Jake Weisman, Capra Movie House

Welcome to the inaugural episode of WGN Plus’ premier films podcast, No Coast Cinema!

Every episode hosts Tom Hush and Conor Cornelius focus on the writers, directors, producers and promoters that make up Chicago’s unique film community along with cinema news and much more.

This episode, Tom and Conor chat with writer/director Jake Weisman of Capra Movie House. Weisman discusses his upbringing in Vermont, his film heroes and influences, his experience interning in L.A. and his film “Scrapers”.