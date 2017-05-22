× Live from Studio 435: Ronnie Baker Brooks

The great Chicago bluesman Ronnie Baker Brooks joins Justin to talk about his great career playing music in Chicago, where he developed his stage presence, what he learned from his father, the great Lonnie Brooks, the challenges he faced trying to live up to his father, what playing basketball taught him about being in a band, where Chicago currently ranks as a “blues city,” his latest record, “Times Have Changed” and his upcoming headlining show as part of the Chicago Blues Festival. Ronnie also performs a few songs including “Times Have Changed,” “Thank You” and “All True Man.”

